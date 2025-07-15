/From Peaky Blinders to Money Heist: 6 web shows that became global phenomena

Cinema knows no boundaries, and international shows are a prime example of this. OTT platforms brought some of the best shows from around the world, whether they come from South Korea or the streets of Spain. Celebrating the best of global entertainment, here are a few must-watch shows - Money Heist, Squid Game and more.
With OTT platforms, shows have shattered geographical boundaries and revolutionised the entertainment industry. In our digitally obsessed world, these streaming giants have made international content easily accessible, allowing audiences to explore cultures and stories they had very little knowledge about.
The Spanish drama Money Heist was one of the first that took the world by storm, becoming Netflix's most-watched show of all time. Followed by the Korean drama Squid Game, which made history on a global scale. Here's a list of the best foreign shows that you should definitely watch.
In this gangster family epic, you won't be able to take your eyes off Tommy Shelby, played by prolific Irish actor Cillian Murphy. Released in 2013, the British drama is set in 1919 Birmingham, England and revolves around a dysfunctional Shelby family and their rise to power. Thomas ''Tommy'' Shelby is a smart and strategic leader of the gang
Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, this German science fiction series has often been called one of the best thrilling shows. With a gritty and mind-bending tale, Dark is a box of mysteries and has often been compared to Stranger Things. Set in the small German town of Winden, the show begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy. But as the story unfolds, even more shocking and thrilling revelations emerge.
The Chestnut Man is a thrilling combination of a chilling story, captivating characters and an intense plot. Based on the novel by Søren Sveistrup, this Danish thriller is set in Copenhagen and follows detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess as they investigate a series of brutal murders.
Alice in Borderland has been compared a lot with Squid Game. However, this suspense-thriller still manages to stand on its own as a binge-worthy suspense thriller. The Japanese sci-fi series is a faithful adaptation of Haro Aso’s popular manga. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, it follows multiple characters who are mysteriously transported to an alternate world, where they must play deadly games to survive
When Spain’s Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) was released, it quickly took the world by storm, becoming one of the most successful Spanish television series of all time. With its gripping storyline, tense tone, and captivating characters, the heist drama follows a group of robbers led by Professor. Together, they plan and execute a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain