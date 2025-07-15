/From Peaky Blinders to Money Heist: 6 web shows that became global phenomena

With OTT platforms, shows have shattered geographical boundaries and revolutionised the entertainment industry. In our digitally obsessed world, these streaming giants have made international content easily accessible, allowing audiences to explore cultures and stories they had very little knowledge about.

The Spanish drama Money Heist was one of the first that took the world by storm, becoming Netflix's most-watched show of all time. Followed by the Korean drama Squid Game, which made history on a global scale. Here's a list of the best foreign shows that you should definitely watch.