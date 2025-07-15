/Paatal Lok actor Aasif Khan hospitalised, shares health update: 'Everything can change...'

Actor Aasif Khan, who has worked in renowned shows including Panchayat, Paatal Lok, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, both seasons of Mirzapur and several other acclaimed films, web series , has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The Bollywood star has shared a health update on social media for his fans.

What is the main cause of Aasif Khan's hospitalization?

According to reports, Aasif Khan had reportedly suffered a heart attack last night, ie, on July 14, and was immediately rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai in time for urgent medical care. Soon, after his stable condition, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared stories of his health update to his fans.

In one story, he wrote, "Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short, don’t take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are blessed.”

Also Read: Samay Raina and four other influencers summoned by Supreme Court

In another story, Aasif Khan wrote, "Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts".

Also Read: Aamir Khan was FIRED from this film that made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar

All about Aasif Khan

Before entering the film industry, Aasif Khan had worked in several plays and dramas to sharpen his acting skills. Being a professional theatre artist, he made sure his performance lacked nothing. Followed by this, he made cameo appearances in Akshay Kumar's starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pari.

He then played the lead role in Anurag Worlikar's short film Vacancy in 2017 and even won the Best Actor award at Skylight Film Festival in 2018 and Cineshorts by Viacom 18. He then went on to feature in other films, including Agneepath, Ready, Pagglait, and The Great Indian Family, among others.