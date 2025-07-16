After courting controversy for weeks, Malayalam film Janaki V/S State of Kerala starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi will be released in cinemas this week. The film, with a modified title, will hit theatres on July 17. The makers informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the film had received the censor board's approval on July 11. In view of the submission, Justice N Nagaresh observed that the primary grievance of the petitioner -- the film's production company -- stands redressed and disposed of its plea.



The court also declared that, given the peculiar circumstances in which a revised version of the movie was granted a censor board certificate, use of materials or the teaser of the film with its earlier name shall not legally adversely affect the petitioner. "No claim in that respect will lie against the petitioner," it said.



The movie received the censor board nod after its makers -- Cosmos Entertainments -- slightly modified the title as JSK Janaki V. v/s State of Kerala and the word/sound 'Janaki' in certain portions of the film, as pointed out by the CBFC, were muted or substituted. The change was suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification. (CBFC).



Earlier the filmmaker had expressed reluctance to rebranding the film so close to release. Eventually he agreed to the changes after the board maintained its firm position on the title.

Controversy around the film

The film, directed by Pravin Narayanan and also starring Anupama Parameswaran, portrays a woman's legal struggle for justice after assault.As per reports, the CBFC had earlier argued that a woman who has been abused cannot be named Janaki, as it is another name for goddess Sita.



Janaki v/s State of Keralais about Janaki, an IT professional from Bangalore, returning to her hometown in Kerala for a quiet vacation. But her peace is shattered when she becomes the victim of a horrific incident. The movie stars Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, and Shobi Thilakan among others. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in cinemas on June 27.