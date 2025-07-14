/Janaki v/s State of Kerala gets clearance from Censor Board after several delays, gets new release date

Janaki v/s State of Kerala, one of the most anticipated films, has been grabbing attention for its plot and the recent denial of its release by CBFC. Reportedly, the release was halted by the Central Board of Film Certification, denying screening permission, citing issues with the film's title. Now, there are reports that all is well, and it is scheduled to release in cinemas this month.

When will Janaki v/s State of Kerala be released?

According to several reports, after several controversies and delays, the censor board has now given clearance with a U/A 16+ certificate. The edited version was sent as per the instructions of the Censor Board and the film on the same day, which then later green light has been given.

With the clearance given, Janaki v/s State of Kerala is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 18 this year.

What was the controversy surrounding the film all about?

According to a report in ONMANORAMA, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala general secretary, B Unnikrishnan, has reacted to the CBFC's demand to change the title of the film. He said, "I have asked him to move legally against such a strange demand by the Censor Board. FEFKA will also hold a different kind of protest. Such censorship cannot be encouraged in Malayalam cinema and will not allow it.

As per reports, the CBFC has argued that a woman who has been abused cannot be named Janaki, as it is another name for goddess Sita. But, reportedly, the makers are planning to postpone the film's release as they do not wish to change the name of the movie.

Also Read: Full list of nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025