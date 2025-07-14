Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Dreyfuss, who is best known for his performances in Jaws, American Graffiti, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more, has been hospitalised. He had to cancel this year's SharkCon's appearance. To reassure his fans, he shared a video on social media and explained the reason behind his cancellation of the annual event.

What illness does Richard Dreyfuss have?

Richard Dreyfuss took to his official Instagram handle and said in a video, “Hello, fellow cons. I am very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with a viral illness. I have been told by my doctors that I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get to SharkCon. I'm sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it. But, I am unable to do so.”

I don't want to get anyone else sick, and I don't want to get sicker myself. I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this, apparently, very viral illness", he said.

He promised by saying that, “there will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up. And I want to wish you all good luck and happiness, and I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I'm in a lot of pain, and that has to come first, my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health.”

Concern poured in from fans soon after the video, and they wished him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, Get well soon!" Another user wrote, "Focus on your health! Get well soon. "Take care of yourself. Your fans love you enough, we don't need autographs, just enjoy your life, my friend".

All about Richard Dreyfuss

American actor Richard Dreyfuss rose to fame starring in American Graffiti, Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, Stand by Me, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Stakeout, Nuts, and Always, among others.

He has received an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe Award. He was nominated for a Golden Globe playing a defense lawyer in the courtroom thriller Nuts. During this time, he acted in a few small TV roles on shows such as Peyton Place, Room 222, Gidget, That Girl, Gunsmoke, Bewitched, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir, and The Big Valley.