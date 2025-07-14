/Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales become first Latino couple to win Love Island USA season 7. Will they split the $100K prize?

Love Island USA Season 7: With love, bling, and controversies, the seventh season of the beloved reality show has come to an end. The winners of this season are Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. As the couple leaves with thousands of dollars, here’s everything you need to know.
Love Island USA Season 7 has officially wrapped, and viewers have chosen their favourite couple. Started premiering on June 3, this season was one of the most talked-about yet. This year, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are the winners, who took home the grand prize of $100,000.
After weeks of drama and romance, Amaya and Bryan have won America's heart and the huge cash prize. With this win, the couple made history as the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA.
During the final prize, Amaya took the envelope first, which had $0. When Bryan opened his, it had $100,000. However, he agreed to split the cash prize with Amaya.
After all the twist and turns, Amaya and Bryan are finally won the prize, and it was a moment of celebration. During the final speech, Amaya reflected on their journey as she called Bryan her personal Prince Charming.
"Some paths made me feel misunderstood, and as if the love I had to give the world needed to be watered down. But every decision led me to find my personal Prince Charming," she said, according to People.
She called him "a man who fills up my cup and embraces the waterfall of my emotion," as she said, "You make me believe fairytales are true because I am currently living in one with you."
Amaya, 25, is a cardiac nurse from New York, known by fans as "Amaya Papaya." Throughout the season, she became a fan favourite. Her journey was full of ups and downs. She was previously coupled with Ace Greene, Zak Srakaew, and Austin Shepard, but none of those connections lasted.
She also went viral for her self-written affirmation song, which took social media by storm. Amaya is proud of her Dominican heritage, the daughter of immigrants from the Dominican Republic.
Bryan Arenales, 27, his journey started during Casa Amor week. Debuting as a bombshell in Episode 19, In his intro video, Bryan revealed that he's from Boston, where he was "born and raised, baby."
"I'm a financial accountant, I do real estate and I also bartend night clubs," he added. "I do a little bit of everything. Just know, if you with me, you're taken care of."