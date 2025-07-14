/Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales become first Latino couple to win Love Island USA season 7. Will they split the $100K prize?

After all the twist and turns, Amaya and Bryan are finally won the prize, and it was a moment of celebration. During the final speech, Amaya reflected on their journey as she called Bryan her personal Prince Charming.

"Some paths made me feel misunderstood, and as if the love I had to give the world needed to be watered down. But every decision led me to find my personal Prince Charming," she said, according to People.

She called him "a man who fills up my cup and embraces the waterfall of my emotion," as she said, "You make me believe fairytales are true because I am currently living in one with you."

