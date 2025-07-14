/Love Island USA Season 7 declares Amaya and Bryan as winners: Meet the couple who won for being 'authentic'

Love Island USA Season 7 has found it winning couple after weeks of drama, twists, romance and recoupling. Contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have been crowned as winners and also won a cash prize of $100,000. The fan-favourite couple were voted as the winners in what turned out to be the show’s most-watched season yet on Peacock. Amaya and Bryan beat finalists Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen as they clinched the winning title.

Their win has sparked celebrations, debates, and viral reactions across social media, with fans calling their connection “refreshingly real.” However, some questioned if Bryan truly deserved to be the winner.

Meet Love Island USA Season 7 winners- Amaya and Bryan



Amaya Espinal has Dominican roots and is a cardiac nurse based in New York City. The 25-year-old entered the villa in Episode 4 as a late arrival, or a “bombshell” in Love Island terms, and quickly made a mark with her calm confidence, emotional honesty, and zero tolerance for mind games. Amaya was praised by viewers for remaining true to herself and for her maturity and composure. She was initially paired with Ace, but that did not work out.

Meanwhle, 27 year old Bryan Arenales joined during the dramatic Casa Amor twist. A Puerto Rican-Guatemalan from Boston, Bryan’s entry was low-key but impactful. He formed a connection with Amaya soon after Zak Srakew exited the villa, and their relationship steadily grew. The couple’s relationship grew without much chaos, unlike many other couples in Season 7. The couple was loved for their drama-free romance, which the audience felt was genuine and rare in such a format.



Internet reacts to Amaya and Bryan’s win



Amaya was easily the favourite contestant this year with viewers affectionately calling her Papaya. However, Bryan’s role in the relationship was questioned by some asthey felt he had not done enough in the relationship to win the title. Many on the internet pointed out that it was Amaya who carried the couple to the finish line.

“They just won because of Amaya. Bryan deserved nothing,” one fan wrote. Another added,“Amaya and Bryan only won because people liked Amaya more than Bryan.”



Others praised the couple for being authentic. “Bryan had the best speech out of the men, and it isn’t even debatable #loveislandusa,” a fan wrote on X.