/Love Island: Rules you didn't know contestants have to follow - age limits, no drugs and more!

Are you aware of the Love Island guidelines? For many, Love Island is a show filled with romance, love, drama, and much more. But did you know that there’s a set of strict rules every contestant must follow? If they don’t, their only option is to leave the villa.
Are you aware of the Love Island guidelines? For many, Love Island is a show filled with romance, love, drama, and much more. But did you know that there’s a set of strict rules every contestant must follow? If they don’t, their only option is to leave the villa.
Since its start in the UK, the reality show has spawned several versions across the globe, including in countries like the United States, Australia, and more. Currently, Season Seven of Love Island USA is coming to an end. Here are a few rules contestants must follow:
If you want to step into the colourful villa, the first requirement is age. To participate in the show, contestants must be at least 18 years old. However, age requirements may vary depending on the country.
Contestants are reportedly allowed to bring only two suitcases of clothing for their time in the villa. Additionally, they're not allowed to wear clothing with visible logos or branding that include promotion and endorsements.
Love Island has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drugs. Contestants are not allowed to bring or consume any drugs, including steroids. Only prescribed medication is permitted, and even that must be approved by the production team.
The contestants can drink alcohol in the villa, but it's strictly limited. Dr Alex George told Marie Claire in June 2022 that the production team was “very strict,” allowing only a few cans of beer per day.
In 2023, former contestant Elishi revealed in her YouTube video that the island only allowed to take on drink per night.
While it seems like the cameras are always rolling, contestants actually get one day off during their time as a “chill day.” During this time, filming pauses, and islanders are allowed to remove their microphones. Season 3 winner Kem Cetinay revealed on This Morning in 2019
“They get one day off a week,” he said. “What happens is it gives them a day to clean the villa and you take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out.”
Contestants must watch their words. The show enforces a strict rule against offensive language, including racial slurs, homophobic remarks, or insensitive jokes. Any violations could lead to immediate removal from the show.