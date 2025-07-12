/Love Island USA’s Season 7 final 4 Couples - Meet the finalists who made it to the race

As Love Island USA Season 7 comes to its conclusion, the villa has finally revealed its final couples who will be heading towards the finale. The four final couples have captured hearts and stirred up drama in the villa. The Islanders had a family reunion and a Thanksgiving dinner with their fellow Islanders and family members before the finale. After the emotional moments and the dinner, the remaining five couples got to know the final list, in which one couple needed to walk away home. These finalists have survived bombshell arrivals, recouplings and teary goodbyes through the season in the Fiji villa to make the ultimate win.

Here are the final 4 couples who made it to the Finale

1. Amaya Espinal & Bryan Arenales

The duo became a fan favourite for their dynamic chemistry. They were the first couple, who were officially confirmed for the finale at the family dinner.

2. Huda Mustafa & Chris Seeley

Despite facing drama and mixed reactions in the villa, Huda and Chris secured their spot as one of the finale couples.

3. Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe

This couple evolved from friends to genuine romantic partners. Alongside others, Olandria and Nic were confirmed for the entering the finale.

4. Iris Kendall & Pepe Garcia

Coming to the final couple, Iris and Pepe surprised the islanders with their inclusion. With Ace and Chelley left by their side, the couple was finally confirmed in the announcement.

The Last Elimination

Sadly, Ace Greene & Chelley Bissainthe were eliminated from the villa. In the episode 34, the couple's journey came to an end, with the few public votes. They were considered top contenders once, but surprised the viewers with their elimination.