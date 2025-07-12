/Love Island: Beyond the Villa: When and where to watch, release date and more



Alert all Love Island USA fans! The stars of the hugely popular Love Island USA Season 6 are returning with a brand-new spinoff show, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The show will premiere after the Season 7 finale, a perfect treat for die-hard fans wondering what to watch next!



Premiering in 2024 and hosted by Ariana Madix, Season 6 was a major hit. Now, some fan-favourite Islanders are set to return for this exciting new chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming spinoff.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa: When to watch

Beyond the Villa is the first-ever Love Island USA spinoff, focusing on the lives of season 6 cast members after leaving the villa. The series will follow the Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, fame, and complex relationships. The show will also mark the reunion of the beloved PPG trio - Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and Jana Craig!



Who will be the cast members returning?

From Love Island USA season six, the cast members, who will be returning, are: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington.

Love Island USA season 6 was a huge hit and became one of the most-watched reality shows on the streaming service, Peacock.

What is the release date for Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Love Island: Beyond the Villa officially premieres Sunday, July 13, on Peacock. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays at 6 PM EST, starting July 17.