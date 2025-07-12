/Love Island USA Season 7 finale: When and where to watch, how to vote and more

Love Island USA season 7 nears its end. After six weeks of twists, turns, couplings, and decouplings, Season 7 of Love Island USA is set to go off the air in July, with the grand finale scheduled to air during the weekend of the third week of July. This season has delivered plenty of drama, including the shocking exits of several contestants, one of whom was a fan favourite.



Hosted by Ariana Madix, the show premiered on June 3 and featured contestants from all walks of life across the United States. As this exciting season comes to a close, here’s your complete guide to the upcoming finale.

Love Island USA: Which couples are in the finale?

Season 7 of Love Island USA is coming to an end, with the final five couples now vying for the grand prize of $100,000.

The final five couples, who will go on their last romantic dates before one couple is crowned the winner, are: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, Iris Kendall and Pepe García, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales and Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene.

Love Island USA: When is the finale?

The Season 7 finale of Love Island USA will air on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. The episode will showcase the remaining couples enjoying their final dates and expressing their true feelings for one another.

How to vote for Love Island USA Season 7 finale?

The fans of Love Island USA Season 7 can vote for their favourite couple on the official Love Island USA app, available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

How long will voting be open for the fans?

The voting for the finale will be open from 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT to 2:30 a.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT. ET / 11:30 p.m. PT. Voting is open in the U.S. only.