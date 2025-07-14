/South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha passes away at 31 after battle with cancer

South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha, who was recently seen in the K-drama Our Movie for a guest appearance, has passed away at the age of 31, after a battle with cancer. Her untimely death has left her fans and the entertainment industry shocked. Many took to social media to mourn the demise of the star.

The actual cause of death of Kang Seo-ha, fans pay tribute

According to several South Korean media outlets, her family revealed Kang Seo-ha succumbed to stomach cancer on the afternoon of July 13.. It is being said that her health deteriorated rapidly after the second round of chemotherapy. Reportedly, she had recently completed filming as the lead in the movie Mangnaein.

Reportedly, her funeral has been set up in Room 8 of the funeral hall of Catholic University of Korea's Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. The stamping is scheduled for 7:40 am on July 16. The burial site is at Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. Kang Seo-ha's friend posted on social media, stating, "Despite enduring so much pain, she was always worried about those around her, and I worried. She hadn't eaten well for months, yet insisted on paying for my meals with her card; she was my angel".

Several fans took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the actress, and one user wrote, "So sad. Love to her family, friends, and fans". Another user wrote, "Condolences on the death of Kang Seo-ha, may the family left behind be given fortitude and strength". "Deep condolences", wrote the third user.

All about Kang Seo-ha

Kang Seo-ha, a graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, made her debut in the showbiz industry in 2012 with the music video of Brave Girls' 'Getting Away'.