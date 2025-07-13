/Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli and more

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: Among those spotted in the stands are Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.
Wimbledon is all about thrilling tennis matches and star-studded attendance. The nail-biting match is officially underway on the courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and celebrities from around the globe have shown up in style to watch the tournament.
Among those spotted in the stands are Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles as they attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together on day 3. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white dress and sunglasses, while Nick looked handsome in a blue suit.
Indian star batter Virat Kohli was seen with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma at the stands as they both watched Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur's thrilling match.
Bollywood actress is currently in London with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Recently, the couple were seen attending the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Dressed in stunning outfits, Janhvi wore a gorgeous Miu Miu dress. Shikhar, on the other hand, wore a crisp blue suit.
Avneet Kaur is currently in London and recently shared a photo of herself at the Wimbledon final. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote on Instagram,''Wimbledon finals ♥️🎾 #2025 So much fun! 🔥 @wimbledon.''