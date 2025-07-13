/Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli and more

Wimbledon is all about thrilling tennis matches and star-studded attendance. The nail-biting match is officially underway on the courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and celebrities from around the globe have shown up in style to watch the tournament.

Among those spotted in the stands are Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.