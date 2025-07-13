/Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik taken into custody at Dubai airport? Singer's team issues statement

Tajikstani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The celebrity who was part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 16 was reportedly detained at Dubai airport. He had flown to Dubai to attend an award ceremony. Soon after the news broke out, his team issued a statement.

Why was Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport? Singer's agency speaks out

The 21-year-old singer, who flew in from Montenegro, was reportedly detained by Dubai airport authorities around 5 am, as per the statement released by his management to Khaleej Times.

Reportedly, his agency, S-Line Project's representative, said, "First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today, he will participate in the award ceremony, which will be held in Dubai. Information in the media is not current. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image".

"Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue", the statement from Abdu's agency said. Meanwhile, Abdu later posted a video on his social media just hours later, after attending the event, seemingly unfazed by the controversy.

All about Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani playback singer, boxer, and social media influencer based in Dubai, UAE. In 2022, he participated in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 16. He has also featured in Salman Khan's starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In 2023, he also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi as a guest entrant.