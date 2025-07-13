/Supergirl: Milly Alcock’s Kara is a 'Total Mess,' says James Gunn, nothing like Superman

James Gunn's Superman hit theatres worldwide this week and has dominated the box office. The movie was the first big-screen entry in the DCU and set up and hinted at a few of the projects in the DCU's lineup. One such surprise was the quick cameo of Milly Alcock's Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, who shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to take Krypto with her as she goes off into space. The Supergirl movie is currently in post-production and will be the second DCU film.

A darker origin story than Superman

Kara is Superman’s older cousin, who escapes Krypton’s destruction at the same time as her infant cousin. However, her ship travels through a wormhole, delaying her arrival on Earth by decades. By the time she reaches the planet, her cousin has already grown into Superman.

Speaking about Supergirl in an interview with ScreenRant, James Gunn said, "She's a mess. She's a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

What is Supergirl about?

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie with a script written by Ana Nogueira. The movie will be based on Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, which follows Supergirl as she goes to a planet with a red sun to celebrate her 21st birthday. While there, she runs into a young girl named Ruthie Marye Knoll, who is hunting someone called Krem of the Yellow Hills, who killed her father in cold blood. The movie will be an intergalactic adventure with the duo travelling to various planets to find Krem.

Supergirl will also have an extended cameo by Jason Momoa, who will be playing the role of the alien bounty hunter Lobo. The supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Supergirl is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.