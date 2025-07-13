James Gunn's Superman eyeing $210M global opening weekend, could be DC’s biggest in years

Superman has been gaining more and more momentum at the box office. The movie is the first big-screen entry in the newly created DCU and is directed by James Gunn. The film has met with mostly positive reactions from critics and fans and currently holds an 82 per cent critics score and a 93 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it not only the highest-rated Superman movie ever but also one of the best-rated DC movies since The Batman in 2022. It’s safe to say that the DCU is off to a great start.

Superman's promising global debut

Superman has grossed over $96.5 million globally on its opening day and is projected to gross over $210 million globally during its opening weekend. While this number may not be as high as some other superhero blockbusters, it is a strong indication that DC is regaining audience trust after the poor receptions of the final DCEU entries Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash.

It is also worth noting that the movie is expected to gross over $121 million from the US box office during its opening weekend, which is significantly higher than the last two major superhero releases: Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8 million) and Thunderbolts ($74.3 million).

Superman's ensemble cast

Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

WION's Superman Review

In his review for Superman, Achu Krishnan wrote Gunn chose to opt out of a grand entry for Superman backed with his iconic theme. Instead, he showed the hero at one of his lowest points, and the rest of the movie's opening set pieces hint at his inexperience, self-doubt, and naivety, brilliantly brought to life by David Corenswet, who truly embodies the character and makes the role his own.