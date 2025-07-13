/A cinematic genius! PM Modi pays tribute to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

The entire country is mourning the death of veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Sunday (July 13) in Hyderabad at the age of 83. Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his passing, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his condolences to the family of the veteran star as he expressed deep grief.



Remembering Rao's riveting performances and social service, PM Modi wrote on X, ''Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility.''



The PM also hailed the late actor's social services and the work he did for the unprivileged.



''He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

After the news of Rao's death broke, several political figures, South Indian celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, and Prakash Raj, among others, arrived at the late actor's residence to offer their condolences.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the actor's death.



In a post on X, Naidu wrote, “The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences.”

Actor Kota Srinivasa breathed his last on Sunday at his residence in Hyderabad. The actor had been unwell due to age-related ailments.


