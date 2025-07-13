/High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens expecting baby no.2, flaunts baby bump

Actress Vanessa Hudgens surprised her fans by sharing her second pregnancy news on social media. The Hollywood star flaunted her baby bump alongside baseball player husband Cole Tucker and was all smiles for the camera. Fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Vanessa's sweet announcement of her second pregnancy

The High School Musical actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post of her and her husband, Cole Tucker, with a bunch of heartwarming photos, including her baby bump. Along with the series of photos, the caption read, "Round Two".

The couple were looking radiant in white. Many congratulated and gave blessings to the couple. One user wrote, "Omg, congratulations queen". Another user wrote, "This makes me so happy!! Congrats". "Congratulations for the second time", wrote the third user.

This announcement comes just a year after the couple had welcomed their first child in July 2024. Now, they are all ready to embrace the next chapter of their parenthood.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

In 2020, Hudgens began dating Major League Baseball shortstop Cole Tucker. Hudgens and Tucker married on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens gave birth to their child in late June or early July 2024. Earlier, in 2005, she was dating her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, but they broke up in 2010. In 2011, she began dating actor Austin Butler, but that ended in 2019.