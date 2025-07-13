/Hospital, romance & surgeries! 7 Medical k-dramas you shouldn't miss

Medical k-dramas offer a compelling mix of genres, often blending romance, thriller, historical, and supernatural elements with a main medical storyline in the background. Check out a few of the popular dramas.
Medical k-dramas feature the struggles and triumphs of doctors, showcasing the complexities of the human body and the ethical dilemmas faced in the medical field. Here's the list of medical-themed K-dramas you shouldn't miss.
The show is about friends since undergrad school, five doctors remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital. It is available to watch on Netflix.
It tells the story of Kim Sa Bu, a well-respected surgeon, who returns after mysteriously disappearing to help at a major hospital. There, he meets Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, two students who need much training. The show is a sequel to the first part. It is available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.
It is the story of a kind-hearted nurse who goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. The show is available to watch on Netflix.
Doctor Slump is about burnt-out doctors who run into each other again during the lowest moments of their lives, and their reunion may spark an old rivalry or ignite a new romance. It is available to watch on Netflix.
It tells the story of a war-seasoned doctor who arrives to establish a premier trauma center, employing his direct yet proficient approach to elevate his team into life-saving mavericks. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.
It tells the story of two medical students who decide to get married young, but they eventually get a divorce when difficulties arise. Six years later, they meet again as interns at the same hospital. The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.
The historical medical drama tells the story of the physician Yoo Se Poong, who gets exiled from the palace due to his involvement in a conspiracy. He moves to a village and befriends Seo Eun Woo and Gye Ji Han, who teach him how to mend people's hearts. It is available to watch on Netflix and Viki.