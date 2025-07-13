Happy Birthday Harrison Ford: 8 Iconic performances you can't miss

In honour of Harrison Ford's birthday, here are 8 must-watch performances that show why he remains a legend.
From space smugglers to whip-cracking archaeologists, Harrison Ford has defined what it means to be a Hollywood legend. With a career spanning decades, he’s brought unforgettable characters to life across genres. In honour of his birthday, here are 8 must-watch Harrison Ford performances that show why he remains a legend.
As Indiana Jones, Ford redefined the action-adventure hero. With his swagger, this film set the gold standard for the genre and cemented Ford’s place in pop culture history.
Harrison Ford's debut as the charming smuggler Han Solo made him a quick fan favourite. The actor's quick wit and laid-back approach brought humour and heart to the franchise.
Ford plays Dr. Richard Kimble, a man wrongly convicted of murder. His intense, emotionally grounded performance drives this gripping cat-and-mouse thriller.
In one of his more nuanced roles, Ford plays a detective hiding in an Amish community while protecting a young witness. The performance earned him an Academy Award nomination.
As Rick Deckard, Ford delivers a brooding, contemplative performance in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi noir. The film's themes of humanity and identity remain deeply influential.
Harrison Ford plays the president of the United States, who must stop a group of terrorists who have hijacked Air Force One. Ford delivered some truly memorable one-liners in this intense '90s thriller.
As Jack Ryan, Ford embodies a reluctant hero drawn back into the world of espionage after saving a member of the royal family. In this Smart, suspenseful, and grounded thriller.
In a rare supporting role, Ford portrays real-life baseball executive Branch Rickey, who broke Major League Baseball’s colour barrier by signing Jackie Robinson. It is an understated performance that showed his versatility.