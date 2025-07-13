LOGIN
Happy Birthday Harrison Ford: 8 Iconic performances you can't miss

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 11:16 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 11:16 IST

In honour of Harrison Ford's birthday, here are 8 must-watch performances that show why he remains a legend.
 

From space smugglers to whip-cracking archaeologists, Harrison Ford has defined what it means to be a Hollywood legend. With a career spanning decades, he’s brought unforgettable characters to life across genres. In honour of his birthday, here are 8 must-watch Harrison Ford performances that show why he remains a legend.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
As Indiana Jones, Ford redefined the action-adventure hero. With his swagger, this film set the gold standard for the genre and cemented Ford’s place in pop culture history.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
Harrison Ford's debut as the charming smuggler Han Solo made him a quick fan favourite. The actor's quick wit and laid-back approach brought humour and heart to the franchise.

The Fugitive (1993)
Ford plays Dr. Richard Kimble, a man wrongly convicted of murder. His intense, emotionally grounded performance drives this gripping cat-and-mouse thriller.

Witness (1985)
In one of his more nuanced roles, Ford plays a detective hiding in an Amish community while protecting a young witness. The performance earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Blade Runner (1982)
As Rick Deckard, Ford delivers a brooding, contemplative performance in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi noir. The film's themes of humanity and identity remain deeply influential.

Air Force One (1997)
Harrison Ford plays the president of the United States, who must stop a group of terrorists who have hijacked Air Force One. Ford delivered some truly memorable one-liners in this intense '90s thriller.

Patriot Games (1992)
As Jack Ryan, Ford embodies a reluctant hero drawn back into the world of espionage after saving a member of the royal family. In this Smart, suspenseful, and grounded thriller.

42 (2013)
In a rare supporting role, Ford portrays real-life baseball executive Branch Rickey, who broke Major League Baseball’s colour barrier by signing Jackie Robinson. It is an understated performance that showed his versatility.

