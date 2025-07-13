/Kannada actress Manjula Shruthi stabbed by husband, sustains serious injuries

A renowned Kannada Television actress and an anchor, Manjula Shruthi, is making headlines after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in a case of domestic violence, as per several reports. Moreover, this incident occurred on July 4 in Bengaluru, but the case came to light recently.

Why did Manjula Shruthi's husband stab her?

According to several reports, Shruthi was attacked by her husband, Amresh, who has been married for 20 years and has two children. The tension had been brewing for the past three months due to several disagreements, including a dispute over the house lease money. Moreover, Shruthi had even filed a police complaint regarding this case.

Manjula's family lived in a house on lease in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru. However, Manjula's husband, Amaresh, did not like Manjula's behavior. The couple did not get along well. Therefore, Manjula stayed away from her husband and lived in her brother's house.

After reconciling recently, a fight broke out between the couple, which led to Amresh using pepper spray on Shruthi before stabbing her multiple times in the ribs, thigh, and neck, and also smashing her head against a wall, as per reports. The incident occurred in Bengaluru's Muneshwara Layout, under the jurisdiction of Hanumanthanagar police station, but came to light only recently.

Where is Shruthi now?

Reports suggest that after sustaining serious injuries, Shrutho was undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, and her condition is said to be stable.