/S Line X review: Lee Soo-hyuk's dark k-drama creates frenzy, Netizens say, 'very twisted'

South Korean drama S Line finally premiered on July 11 on the Wavve platform in other countries. The bold and provocative show made its debut, which shows a red line linking people who had sexual relations. This concept has surprised fans, and many have taken to social media platforms to give their verdict about the show.

Netizens' reaction to K-drama S Line

Soon after the show released on July 11, fans who were eagerly waiting for the drama took to social media platforms to give their opinion after seeing Lee Soo-hyuk in the show. One user wrote, "Feeling the chemistry between Soohyuk and dahee in the limited screentime they have together, but I know there won't be romance in the drama and gyujin is the villain #SLine #SLineEp2".

Another user wrote, "Kdrama ongoing new Friday release from Wavve: S Line. Already aired 2 eps out of 6 eps. Airs once a week, 2 eps at a time. Crime-mystery-drama. Watched this without reading the synopsis, so I was shocked to see the opening, which, although not clear, was a sex scene. Haha".

"Congratulations to the entire S LINE team! Based on the trailer, the vibe feels different, kinda mysterious, but still gives off some romantic tension. Every character seems to be hiding something, and now I’m dying to know who is telling the truth", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "S Line is finally out! Congratulations ~ From the first glimpse of the teaser, I was super curious. The story looks exciting and unique, plus the cast is gorgeous & talented all around! It seems like it’ll be an awesome drama".

All about S Line

S Line is the story that tells the tales of a mysterious red line that appears above people’s heads, connecting them to those they’ve had sexual relations with. Han Ji Uk is a detective who wants to discover the truth about the mysterious red line. Lee Gyu Jin is a quirky high school teacher, and Sin Hyeon Hop is a high school student who has been able to see the red line since birth, as per mydrama.