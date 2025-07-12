/Did you watch Mr Queen? 7 K-dramas of Shin Hye-sun you shouldn't miss watching!

South Korean actress Shin Hye-sun is one of the versatile stars who has worked across all genres. She rose to fame after her brilliant performance in Still 17. Here are a few of her shows you need to check out.
Shin Hye-sun has never failed to showcase her diversification in her performance. Beginning her career with minor roles or supporting roles, which include featuring in Lee Min Ho's Legend of the Blue Sea, she has come a long way. Let's check out the popular K-dramas she has been part of.
It tells the story of Woo Seo Ri, who is a violinist who wakes up from her coma after 17 years. She adjusts to her new surroundings and suddenly meets Gong Woo Jin, a man whose trauma makes him reluctant to fall in love. It is available to watch on Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video.
See You in My 19th Life tells the story of Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short. It is available on Netflix.
The Hymn of Death is a story that is based on true events, and is all about Kim Woo Jin, who is a stage drama writer, while Korea is under Japanese occupation. He is married, but he falls in love with Yun Shim Deok. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Angel's Last Mission: Love is the story of a carefree angel who risks losing his place in heaven due to a mistake. To return home, he must find true love for a cold, career-minded ballerina. It is available on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Zee5.
It is about a photographer who suffers a fall from grace, returns to her hometown, and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
It tells the story of a successful and free-spirited chef who finds himself in a strange situation when he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period. It is currently available to stream on Viki and Netflix.
The Legend of the Blue Sea is the story of a mermaid, Se-hwa, who starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out. However, while she tries to adapt to the human world, she finds herself falling in love with him. It is available to watch on Netflix.