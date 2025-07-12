/7 Shows like Dexter that are dark, twisted, and addictive

If you're a fan of Dexter, morally complex anti-heroes, and mind-bending thrills, these shows are right up your alley. These seven shows are a must-watch and perfect for your binge list.
The show is a twisted tale of love, obsession, and murder. You follow Joe Goldberg, a charming but deeply disturbed man who justifies horrific actions in the name of romance.
Visually stunning and emotionally complex show that dives into the psyche of the infamous Dr. Hannibal Lecter and FBI profiler Will Graham. The show blends grotesque murders with elegant storytelling.
A depressed hitman finds a new purpose in life after he discovers acting, but his violent past keeps catching up to him. Barry mixes sharp humour and suspense, offering a unique spin on the idea of leading a double life.
One of TV’s most critically acclaimed series, Breaking Bad follows Walter White’s transformation from meek teacher to criminal mastermind. It explores the fine line between good and evil.
Mindhunter follows two FBI agents as they interview serial killers to understand how they think. With meticulous attention to detail and haunting performances, this slow-burn thriller is a must-watch.
The show follows Elliot, a cybersecurity engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night, who finds himself slowly losing grip on reality. The show will grip you from start to finish.
A gripping psychological thriller set in Belfast, The Fall pits a calculating serial killer against a determined detective. The show explores themes of control and obsession.