KPop Demon Hunters' ‘Golden’ hits no. 1 on U.S. Spotify, climbs to no. 2 globally

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has hit another major milestone, with the song Golden reaching No. 1 on U.S. Spotify and climbing to No. 2 globally. All seven songs from the movie have been extremely popular, even beating out BTS and BLACKPINK on the charts. The movie has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, gaining critical praise and amassing over 92 million views on the streaming platform. Golden is also performing strongly on Billboard’s Hot 100 and is currently at No. 23, making it the highest-charting animated film soundtrack album.

Massive global success and possible sequel

KPop Demon Hunters is currently in Netflix’s Top 10 in all 93 countries and hit No. 1 in 33 countries, including South Korea, Brazil, France, Mexico, and the Philippines. Director Maggie Kang has shared that she has plans for a sequel, and considering the movie’s success, we might get an official announcement sooner rather than later.

The producers of the film have announced that they will be submitting the movie and its songs for award consideration. Golden was performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, and produced by Teddy Park and Ian Eisendrath.

Producer shares insights on the soundtrack

Speaking to Variety, Eisendrath shared, “I find K-Pop to be the most theatrical genre of music today, and that obviously lends itself to the story and the screen. Our goal from day one was to have the songs double-function as songs that forward or comment on the action story because I do not believe you can take up screen time and not have it do something for the story.”

The KPop Demon Hunters' star-packed voice cast

The movie follows the fictional girl band Huntrix members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly protect the world from demons and must stop their rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are secretly demons sent to destroy them. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

