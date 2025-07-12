/Priyanka Chopra X Panchayat's Pradhan Ji crossover! Duo indulge in a fun video call | Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Raghubir Yadav, aka Pradhan Ji from Panchayat, a popular web series from Amazon Prime Video, had a fun video call. The duo's conversation has since then gone viral on social media.
Amazon Prime Video's Heads of State and Panchayat is creating quite a buzz among netizens. Amid this, Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra's recent fun and candid conversation with Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav from the web show Panchayat, has gone viral on social media. Know what they spoke in a video call.
This video call begins with Raghubir Yadav's character 'Panchayat' Pradhan ji watching Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Heads of States' on his phone. In this, he says, 'Secretary ji, just look at what Priyanka has done. We wish her all the best.' After this, he connects with Priyanka Chopra on a video call and tells her that Phulera village is proud of her. To this, Priyanka replied, 'On this matter, please send some gourd here too. It is not available anywhere in New York.'
Pradhan ji asks global star Priyanka to message her address and promises to send a gourd from Phulera. After this, Priyanka says in the style of Banaras of 'Panchayat', 'Are you watching, Binod? Gourd is coming for us from Phulera.' During this conversation, actress Priyanka said that she has seen Panchayat season 4, and for her, Rinki's father is the real star of the elections. She said that John Cena is also a big fan of hers.
Soon, netizens reacted to the video call in the comment section. One user wrote, "Pradhan Ji is still in Character. Priyanka Chopra is just reading her lines like an AI assistant." Another user wrote, "Why is she sounding like an AI assistant?". "Power of talent brings them here", wrote the third user.
Panchayat season 4 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. It tells the story of the Pradhan (village head) elections in Phulera, which brings the political drama to the series. Following the success of the fourth season, the makers have announced the fifth installment, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.
Heads of State is the story about the UK Prime Minister and US President, who become the targets of a foreign adversary, and they're forced to rely on one another to thwart a global conspiracy. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film stars John Cena, Idris Elba, Jack Quaid, and Carla Gugino among others. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025.