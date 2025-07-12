/Priyanka Chopra X Panchayat's Pradhan Ji crossover! Duo indulge in a fun video call | Watch

Amazon Prime Video's Heads of State and Panchayat is creating quite a buzz among netizens. Amid this, Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra's recent fun and candid conversation with Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav from the web show Panchayat, has gone viral on social media. Know what they spoke in a video call.

Video call of Priyanka Chopra and Raghubir Yadav, netizens react

This video call begins with Raghubir Yadav's character 'Panchayat' Pradhan ji watching Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Heads of States' on his phone. In this, he says, 'Secretary ji, just look at what Priyanka has done. We wish her all the best.' After this, he connects with Priyanka Chopra on a video call and tells her that Phulera village is proud of her. To this, Priyanka replied, 'On this matter, please send some gourd here too. It is not available anywhere in New York.'

Pradhan ji asks global star Priyanka to message her address and promises to send a gourd from Phulera. After this, Priyanka says in the style of Banaras of 'Panchayat', 'Are you watching, Binod? Gourd is coming for us from Phulera.' During this conversation, actress Priyanka said that she has seen Panchayat season 4, and for her, Rinki's father is the real star of the elections. She said that John Cena is also a big fan of hers.

Soon, netizens reacted to the video call in the comment section. One user wrote, "Pradhan Ji is still in Character. Priyanka Chopra is just reading her lines like an AI assistant." Another user wrote, "Why is she sounding like an AI assistant?". "Power of talent brings them here", wrote the third user.

All about Panchayat and Heads of State

Panchayat season 4 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. It tells the story of the Pradhan (village head) elections in Phulera, which brings the political drama to the series. Following the success of the fourth season, the makers have announced the fifth installment, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.