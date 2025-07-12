/Shankar's new dream project Velpari faces massive backlash post Ram Charan's Game Changer debacle

S Shankar's previous film, Game Changer, which was touted as one of the most expensive films, turned out to be a box office dud. The film featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles couldn't fare well at the box office and was criticized by netizens and critics as well. Post this, the filmmaker is trying to bring back his lost glory after he announced his new dream project titled Velpari, which is based on a historical Tamil novel. However, this announcement has met with sarcasm and backlash.

Shankar's announcement of Velpari and the netizens' reaction to it

During a recent event, Shankar had appeared as a guest for the novel Velpari, in which he compared it to the technologies, including Game of Thrones and Avatar. He said, "Velpari has the potential to become the pride of Tamil cinema and Indian cinema. It can achieve global recognition. Hope the dream comes true".

"Once, my dream project was Enthiran. Now, my dream project is Velpari. Whenever a big-budget movie is made, people say it would be a grand venture like Chandralekha, but truly, Velpari will be as big, if not bigger, than that", Shankar said. Veteran actor Rajinikanth too had attended the event, appreciated and praised Shankar for his contribution to film and his efforts for his growth in Tamil cinema.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section and gave their opinions about this. One user wrote, "It's scary when Shankar says such things". Another user wrote, "Ready to shoot 24-hour footage". "Velpari is my all-time favourite Novel. Pls give the story rights to Rajamouli. He is the only director who can bring things alive and keep the emotions at the heart of the audience. Shankar will spoil the movie in the name of VFX and unwanted budgets for songs", wrote the third user.

All about Velpari

Vēḷ Pari was a velir ruler who ruled Parambu nadu and surrounding regions in ancient Tamilakam during the Sangam period. He was the patron and friend of poet Kabilar and is extolled for his benevolence and patronage of art and literature.