Did Ashish Chanchlani just confirm dating Elli AvrRam? Munawar Faruqui hints at how it started



Influencer and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actor Elli AvrRam's dating rumours have been making headlines lately. However, it seems that the duo has decided to make everything public, putting a full stop in all the speculations. On Saturday (July 12), Ashish surprised his millions of fans with an Instagram post featuring AvrRam. Ashish and Elli are among the most popular social media personalities, and recently, they have been spotted together at various places, which sparked dating rumours. However, the couple had chosen to remain silent.



Did Ashish Chanchlani just confirm dating Elli AvrRam?

Taking to Instagram, Ashish finaly reacted to all the rumours with a post, that has given more fuel to the rumours. In the picture, the YouTuber is holding AvrRam in his arms, while she holds a bouquet of flowers. Sharing the post, Chanchlani wrote in the caption, ''Finally.''

The post quickly garnered a wave of reactions from his friends and fans. Some congratulated him, while others were left confused.



Among many, Chanchlani's friend and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted through his comment at how Ashish and Elli met. In the comment section, Faruqui wrote, "Movie premiere me jaane ke fayde" (Advantages of going to a movie premiere).

The post was quick to stir a conversation. One Instagram user commented on the post,''Mereko doubt tha hi 😮😮😮😮 (I had a doubt).



Another wrote,''Main nahi manta.. prank hoga pakka (I don't beleive on this, must be a prank).''



Third user commented,''AI edited h guyz🌝. JUST KIDDING.''

Ashish and Elli's joint post confirmed in a subtle way that they might be dating. However, the couple have not shared any word on the rumour yet.

The dating rumour started after the couple made an unexpected joint appearance at an event in February this year. The two walked the red carpet together holding each others hand.





