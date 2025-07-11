Cleared for Takeoff: 10 Epic aerial battles on the big screen

LOGIN
Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 16:04 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 16:04 IST

Love watching high-stakes combat in the skies? From intense World War 2 battles to the modern day, these 10 movies will have you on the edge of your seat in no time.
 

1 / 11
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Love watching high-stakes combat in the skies? From intense World War 2 battles to the modern day, these 10 movies will have you on the edge of your seat in no time.

2 / 11
(Photograph: X)

The ultimate 80s aerial combat film with iconic dogfights and unforgettable one-liners.

3 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Christopher Nolan’s war epic features breathtaking Spitfire dogfights from the RAF's point of view.

4 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Based on the true story of the Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first Black military pilots. The movie is both inspiring and action-packed.

5 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A classic war film with large-scale aerial battles and authentic aircraft that focuses on the intense dogfights that took place during the Second World War.

6 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A dramatisation of a real B-17 bomber crew's final and most dangerous mission during WWII.

7 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Set in WWI, it tells the story of American pilots flying for the French Lafayette Escadrille and captures an action-packed but forgotten chapter in history.

8 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A visually stunning retelling of the pivotal WWII battle, including dramatic aircraft carrier-based dogfights.

9 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A British classic about a daring mission to destroy German dams using specially designed bombs. The movie is path-breaking for its portrayal of aerial combat

10 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A sci-fi twist on aerial combat with a rogue AI fighter jet and the pilots who must bring it down, while unrealistic, the movie backs it up with its action.

11 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A spectacular return to the skies for Tom Cruise with stunning aerial sequences and emotional depth. The movie is a must-watch.

