Cleared for Takeoff: 10 Epic aerial battles on the big screen

Love watching high-stakes combat in the skies? From intense World War 2 battles to the modern day, these 10 movies will have you on the edge of your seat in no time.
The ultimate 80s aerial combat film with iconic dogfights and unforgettable one-liners.
Christopher Nolan’s war epic features breathtaking Spitfire dogfights from the RAF's point of view.
Based on the true story of the Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first Black military pilots. The movie is both inspiring and action-packed.
A classic war film with large-scale aerial battles and authentic aircraft that focuses on the intense dogfights that took place during the Second World War.
A dramatisation of a real B-17 bomber crew's final and most dangerous mission during WWII.
Set in WWI, it tells the story of American pilots flying for the French Lafayette Escadrille and captures an action-packed but forgotten chapter in history.
A visually stunning retelling of the pivotal WWII battle, including dramatic aircraft carrier-based dogfights.
A British classic about a daring mission to destroy German dams using specially designed bombs. The movie is path-breaking for its portrayal of aerial combat
A sci-fi twist on aerial combat with a rogue AI fighter jet and the pilots who must bring it down, while unrealistic, the movie backs it up with its action.
A spectacular return to the skies for Tom Cruise with stunning aerial sequences and emotional depth. The movie is a must-watch.