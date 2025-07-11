Before Special Ops 2 releases, watch Kay Kay Menon's 7 best movies on JioHotstar, Netflix and more

The highly anticipated season of Special Ops is set to release on July 18 on JioHotstar. Before the release of this spying thriller, revisit Menon's powerful performances by watching some of his best films.
The actor is known for his versatile roles and his films have been critically acclaimed over the years.
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Based on the 1993 Bombay blasts, Black Friday is a docudrama that dives into the intense police investigations of the terror attack. Kay Kay Menon plays Rakesh Maria, the DCP who leads the probe. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film unfolds the genesis of the deadly terror attack through
the stories of different people involved.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Deewar is a patriotic film about an army officer, Major Ranveer Kaul, who is on a mission to rescue Indian soldiers captured in Pakistan. The film is set during the India-Pakistan War, 1971, in which Menon plays the role of a military figure supporting the mission. Other notable actors include
Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
This political crime thriller delves into the world of the Mumbai underworld. Kay Kay Menon is seen as Vishnu Nagre, the impulsive son of powerful gangster Subhash Nagre ( Amitabh Bachchan), whose choices set off a storm in the family. The film features actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Gulaal is a political thriller set in Rajasthan's Rajpur. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and centres on a fictitious movement for free Rajputana. Menon, as Dukey Bana, is the leader of this movement, calling for a free state of Rajputs. In the end, Dukey is killed by his student and the Rajputana movement is passed on to his competitor, Karan ( Aditya Srivastav). The film also stars Raja Chaudhary, Piyush Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal.
Streaming on: ZEE5
Set in a courtroom drama, the film revolves around Maj Siddhant Chaudhary, an Indian Army lawyer, who attempts to defend an army officer accused of killing a decorated officer. Menon delivers a riveting performance as Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, the antagonist of the film, who is misguided by his actions. Menon's performance in Shaurya remains one of the finest in his career.
Streaming on: Netflix
Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet set in a conflict-ridden Kashmir. Menon plays Khuram Meer, the Claudius-like figure whose betrayal drives the narrative. A young man, played by Shahid Kapoor, returns to Kashmir to avenge his father's disappearance and ends up in the social-political conflict of the state. Kay Kay Menon earned high critical praise for his role. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan and Narendra Jha
Streaming on: Prime Video
Baby is an action-packed spy thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, which follows a secret counter-terrorism unit tackling threats to national security. Kay Kay Menon is seen as terrorist Bilal Khan, whose presence looms large over the plot. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu and
Anupam Kher. The film is known for its taut storytelling.