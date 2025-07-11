10 Underrated superhero movies you probably missed but shouldn’t

Whether they're cult classics, forgotten gems, or simply ahead of their time, these ten underrated superhero movies deserve a second look.
Not all great superhero stories come from massive franchises or billion-dollar blockbusters. Some heroes fly under the radar, bringing heart, humour, and originality to the genre. Whether they're cult classics, forgotten gems, or simply ahead of their time, these ten underrated superhero movies deserve a second look.
A darkly comic take on vigilantism, this film stars Rainn Wilson as an ordinary man who becomes a superhero. The movie is Gritty, weird, and unforgettable.
M. Night Shyamalan’s grounded origin story is one of the most original takes on the genre and features phenomenal performances from Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson
A team of misfit heroes with bizarre powers try to save the day. It’s hilarious, strange, and became a cult classic for a reason.
Set in 1930s Hollywood, this adventure follows a stunt pilot who discovers a jetpack. The movie is Charming, stylish, and fun.
Billy Zane stars as the purple-suited protector of the jungle in this swashbuckling throwback to one of the OG superheroes.
Before Spider-Man, Sam Raimi brought us this gritty, tragic anti-hero tale with Liam Neeson that is a perfect blend of horror and action.
A teen comedy set in a high school for superheroes’ kids. It’s colourful, clever, and a great watch.
The movie follows a mysterious crime fighter with psychic powers, played by Alec Baldwin, who is in a race against time to save the world.
Though not a traditional superhero, Zorro’s swordplay and secret identity laid the groundwork for many masked vigilantes to follow.
A Brutal, stylish, and surprisingly smart movie that stars Karl Urban as Judge Dredd. The movie was a massive step up from the '90s version and deserves way more credit.