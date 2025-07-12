/Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's death: Close friend releases last voice note

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's decomposed body was found, shockingly, and has left netizens baffled. She was found dead in her apartment in Karachi on Tuesday, July 8. Several revelations have been revealed in the 32-year-old's death, which had happened at her residence, ie, Defence Housing Authority (DHA). Now, her close friend has also released a last voice note from the actress.

What did Humaira Asghar Ali say in the final voice note?

A voice that is being circulated widely on social media is believed to be the final voice of the actress Humaira. An Instagram page has shared the note in which she is apologizing to her friend and designer Dureshehwar for missing her call, mentioning that she was traveling and asked for prayers while she was in Makkah.

“I am sorry, dear, I could not get in touch with you as I was busy traveling and all that. I am very sorry. You are in Makkah, I am very happy for you. Please pray for me a lot, for my career too,” Humaira said in the message.

According to reports, Humaira's body was so decomposed after it was recovered that it was difficult for investigators to identify her. DIG Syed Asad Reza said that the last phone call was found in October 2024 in her call records. Even her neighbours said that the actress was seen around September-October last year. Reportedly, she had withdrawn from her family, social media, and had hardly any contact with the outside world.

Details revealed from the post-mortem of Humaira Asghar Ali

According to reports, the facial features of Humaira were completely unrecognizable. The brain matter was completely decomposed due to autolysis, and the internal organs had turned into a black-coloured mass. The cartilage in the joints was non-existent, but no fractures were detected in the bones.

Reportedly, experts say these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed. As per reports, the actress had stopped paying flat rent in 2018, which led to her landlord filing a case against the actress in the Cantonment Board of Clifton, in which the electricity was cut off. Another police officer also said that all the food in Humaira's flat was rotten and the boxes were rusty.