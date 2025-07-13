Justin Bieber’s ex-manager Scooter Braun says ‘Swag’ is his most authentic album yet

Justin Bieber’s seventh album, Swag, dropped recently and has been a hit with fans. Bieber's former manager, Scooter Braun, shared his thoughts on the project and called it the singer's most authentic album to date. Swag contains 21 tracks and marks Bieber's first full-length album in four years. His last release, Justice, came out in 2021. Scooter discovered the young singer back in 2008, and after fifteen years of working together, they parted ways in 2022 following the financial failure of the Justice Tour. Braun reportedly received a $31.5 million payout from the artist.

Scooter Braun praises the album’s honesty

Taking to Instagram, Scooter Braun wrote, “Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album… so I will just leave this here… This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters.”

A deeply personal album with standout collaborations

Swag features collaborations with a wide variety of artists, including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. On the production side, Bieber teamed up with DJ Tay James, Carter Lang, Harv, and Eddie Benjamin.

The album is said to be more introspective, showing a different side of the pop star. It explores themes such as therapy, fatherhood, and family while blending modern R&B with hip-hop.

Braun: “He’s poured his soul into this project”

Braun concluded his post by writing,“I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own, and that’s what he’s done here. He’s poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run.”

Swag is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. Fans have echoed Braun’s sentiments, calling the album Bieber’s most genuine work to date and a true comeback.

