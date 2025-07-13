LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Laugh, Relax, Repeat 7 comfort shows to binge any day

Laugh, Relax, Repeat: 7 comfort shows to binge any day

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 16:13 IST

Whether you're winding down after a long day or just need something to lift your spirits. These seven comfort watch shows are the perfect escape when you need to relax, reset, and laugh.

Laugh, Relax, Repeat: 7 comfort shows to binge any day
1 / 7
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Laugh, Relax, Repeat: 7 comfort shows to binge any day

Whether you're winding down after a long day or just need something to lift your spirits then these comfort shows are the perfect remedy. These seven comfort watch shows are the perfect escape when you need to relax, reset, and laugh.

The Office (US)
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Office (US)

This workplace mockumentary follows the quirky staff at Dunder Mifflin. With awkward humour, lovable characters, and heartwarming moments, it’s a go-to comfort classic.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Detectives solve crimes and crack jokes in equal measure at the 99th precinct. With lovable characters and fun cases, it’s endlessly bingeable and always uplifting.

Schitt’s Creek
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Schitt’s Creek

A rich family loses everything and has to adjust to small-town life. What starts out sarcastic quickly becomes one of the most heartwarming comedies ever made.

Ted Lasso
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ted Lasso

A clueless but kind American coach takes over a UK football team. The show is funny, hopeful, and all about leading with empathy, comfort TV at its best.

Arrested Development
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Arrested Development

One man tries to hold his ridiculous family together after they lose their fortune. Fast-paced and packed with absurd humour, the show is smart and silly at the same time.

The IT Crowd
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The IT Crowd

Two awkward tech guys and their clueless manager run the IT department of a big company. It’s a British gem full of deadpan humour and memorable one-liners.

Trending Photo

Laugh, Relax, Repeat: 7 comfort shows to binge any day
7

Laugh, Relax, Repeat: 7 comfort shows to binge any day

They were once life-or-death tools: Do fighter jet pilots still wear pilot’s watches?
7

They were once life-or-death tools: Do fighter jet pilots still wear pilot’s watches?

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, meet 5 players with most Player of the Match awards
5

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, meet 5 players with most Player of the Match awards

5 similarities between a fighter jet and a formula 1 car
7

5 similarities between a fighter jet and a formula 1 car

Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more
7

Best Sci-fi web series on Netflix and Prime video - Stranger Things, Dark and more