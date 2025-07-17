/Vijay Sethupathi hails Nithya Menen’s performance in Thalaivan Thalaivii: 'Impossible to imagine anybody else'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who will be sharing the big screen again with actress Nithya Menen in their upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, shared his appreciation for his co-star and praised her acting skills. Speaking to Mathrubhumi at a recent press conference, Vijay said, "It's impossible to imagine anybody else in the roles Nithya has played so far." The duo had previously worked together in the 2022 Malayalam drama 19(1)(a). "We had always wanted to work together again, and when Thalaivan Thalaivii came our way, it felt like the perfect story for us both," he added.

What is Thalaivan Thalaivii about?

Thalaivan Thalaivii follows Vijay Sethupathi's Agasaveeran and Nithya Menen's Peraras as they navigate their turbulent love life. The movie is directed by National Award winner Pandiraj, known for his work on films like Pasanga and Namma Veettu Pillai.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, and filming began in August 2024 in Chennai and wrapped in February 2025. The cinematography was helmed by M. Sukumar, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

From falling out to reuniting for Thalaivan Thalaivii

The supporting cast of the film includes Yogi Babu as Chithirai, Chemban Vinod Jose as Arasaangam, Saravanan as Sembaiyya, R.K. Suresh as Porchelvan Kaali, Venkat as Amarasigamani, Myna Nandhini as Nynavathi, and Deepa Shankar as Pottu.

Director Pandiraj, speaking at the press conference, shared how, before working on Thalaivan Thalaivii, he and Vijay Sethupathi had a falling out and never thought they would work together.

"Some time ago, we had a small difference of opinion, and then, it became bigger. It went to a stage where both of us mutually decided that we wouldn't work with each other ever in our lives." He then went on to add that they had reconsidered later on and agreed to work on a project together.

Thalaivan Thalaivii will be hitting the big screen worldwide on July 25, 2025.