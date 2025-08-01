/Dhadak 2 review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's film jolts you from all kinds of delusion

Somewhere near the climax of Dhadak 2, tired of fighting back constantly to claim his position in society, Neelesh- the male protagonist of the film- states, “Haalat badal sakte hai, jaat nahi (situation may change, but caste won’t)". The line hits you hard. Even as India progresses, the discrimination and politics that come along with it- will never end. Filmmaker Shazia Iqbal’s film Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, addresses the age-old caste politics that persist in Indian society to date, through reservation and quotas, disrespect, vote banks, and more. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it takes up the same theme that Dhadak was set in, of star-crossed lovers, one from the marginalised section and the other from the privileged class, and the problems they face in their love story. Both films are remakes. However, Dhadak 2 soars due to its sharp writing and superb performances by the lead.



Plot of Dhadak 2

Neelesh is an optimist yet cautious law student, who has gotten admitted to the city’s prestigious National Law College due to his good marks and a caste certificate. He belongs to the marginalised section of society, the oppressed lower caste and is aware that only education can help him improve his and his people’s lives. He meets the vibrant, vivacious Vidhi in class. Vidhi’s background is strikingly different from Neelesh’s. Born to a Brahmin family of lawyers, Vidhi and her sister have been raised by their father in a joint family. While the family is liberal enough to ‘allow’ their daughters to study law, eat non-vegetarian food, they are conservative enough to seek out only grooms from the same caste for the girls. Naturally, Vidhi and Neelesh’s closeness infuriates the family, especially Ronnie, Vidhi’s cousin and classmate in law.



Elsewhere, an unassuming man goes around killing young girls and boys who have dared to fall in love with someone outside of their caste. The man calls himself a social worker, who hates the oppressed lower caste and kills nonchalantly, making each death look like an accident or a suicide.



While Neelesh is aware of his status, Vidhi is carefree and wants to be with him. He resists but she persists, but it's her family that poses as the biggest threat to their love story.

What works

The film, an official Hindi remake of Pariyerum Perumal, jolts you into understanding how deep rooted and pervasive caste based discrimination is in the society. Written by Rahul Badwelkar, Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 brilliantly highlights the two different worlds that exist in the same class in law school. Vidhi is privileged, comes from a family of lawyers who flaunt their status in society, yet are the most insecure about family honour. Violence is an easy option to shut down those who rebel against them. Meanwhile, impoverished and marginalised, Neelesh’s family understands the power that education holds and when to fight back and when not to choose violence. They are oppressed, often misunderstood and harassed by the upper class and caste- yet they choose peace and education, partly because they know the law does not support them and partly because they follow Ambedkar’s ideology.



At no point does the film feel preachy. The beauty of Dhadak 2 lies in how slowly the viewers are made to understand the flawed system, the problems of the oppressed class and how they are oppressed. From a back bench reserved for him, to a condescending professor unwilling to give him a chance to shine, Neelesh’s struggles are daily, which Vidhi can never fathom, at least initially. You feel angry and restless at the injustice that is meted out at Neelesh - it makes you uncomfortable.

The performances

The writing is backed by stupendous performances. Both Siddhant and Triptii have proved their mettle before in films like Gully Boy and Bulbbul before. In Dhadak 2, they breathe life into their respective characters. Siddhant’s character is more difficult to perform, but the actor delivers to the part very well. Tripti, who has been unfortunately labelled as just a sex symbol post the success of Animal, gets to sink her teeth in an authored back rolee in this film. She plays the girl next door who never wants to give up on her love and is willing to fight back for Neelesh.

The supporting cast, of Vipin Sharma – as the drag folk dancer father to Neelesh, Anubha Fatehpuri – the righteous mother of Neelesh, Harish Khanna as Vidhi’s helpless father, are all stunning and real in their respective parts. Saurabh Sachdeva, as the unassuming assassin too is brilliant in his role and gives you the creeps just by being in the scene.

The inherently flawed system

Dhadak 2 in many moments numbs you, makes you uncomfortable and makes you think hard – and that is a good thing. Much like sexism, casteism is very ingrained in our society. It is so common that we overlook it, almost thinking it's normal. It peeps at you from the most unassuming ways, from the choice of food, from the way one dresses, the way we treat our helpers at home- and no matter how much we call ourselves liberal and non-conformists, we are all guilty participants of the flawed system. The film makes you wake up and realise how much of an active participant you have been all this time. It comes at a time when another love story Saiyaara is ruling the box office but the two films are strikingly different. One is about love and sacrifice, this one is about fighting back- against the system, for one's right. Love in Dhadak 2 becomes an active agent of change for Neelesh and Vidhi to fight back and speak out against what is wrong.

Final verdict

For those who have watched the Tamil original, the Hindi film may seem unnecessary. However, much like Mrs, which was a remake of Malayalam The Great Indian Kitchen, Dhadak 2 reaches out to a wider Hindi-speaking audience and talks of a pertinent issue at hand. The film is also far more realistic and therefore relatable than the first part, which concentrated more on being the launch pad for the two star kids- Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Dhadak had some memorable songs- much like its original. The second part has some good music, but it's not a patch on the soundtrack of the first film. That apart, the second film is far superior in terms of performances, treatment and story.

In Dhadak, the caste politics got muzzled and appeared more synthetic. In Dhadak 2, the same theme jolts you up from all kinds of delusions and myths and stays on long after the film is over.



Dhadak 2 releases in theatres on August 1.