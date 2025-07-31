From Top Boy to Baby Reindeer: Best British shows of all time that you can't miss on Netflix

British television shows continue to captivate audiences with its royal storytelling, sharp writing and unforgettable characters. If you are looking for a change in accents, then Netflix is here to offer you a stellar collection of British series that showcase rich diversity and creativity of UK creators. These series range from dark psychological tales like Black Mirror to heartfelt romcom like Too Much, suitable to watch as per your mood. Moreover, these shows provide you with a window to experience coming-of-age stories with English flair. Here is a curated list of best British shows streaming on Netflix that you should not miss.

1. Black Mirror (2011)

Comedy drama and Psychological thriller, Black Mirror Photograph: (X)

Black Mirror is a chilling anthology which explores the dark side of technology and society. Adding to ease, you can watch the episodes in any order, each offering horror and dystopian stories. The mind- bending series is worth watching which reveals you humanity's worst traits and digital world condition.

2. Top Boy (2011)



This gritty drama is set in a fictional East London housing estate called Summerhouse. It follows two drug dealers, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) who are involved in a violent business of power and money. The series does not shy away with depicting themes like crime, violence and drug addiction. Top Boy is a must watch for at least once.

3. The Crown (2016)

Characters from The Crown Photograph: (X/ Netflix)

When talking about British shows, royalty is one thing that pops up the mind. The Crown is an Emmy award winning historical series which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. This period drama gives a satisfying peak into the British monarchy from Queen Elizabeth to Princess of Wales. It also offers stunning cinematography, lavish costumes and stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville.

4. The Gentlemen (2024)



Eddie Horniman (Theo James), the inheritor of his late father's dukedom and estate, discovers a cannabis empire tied to the Glass crime family. In true Guy Ritchie sense, the series is a mix of action, ambiguity and dark humor depicting a conflict between aristocracies and gangsters. With season 2 is likely to release in 2026, its the time to watch The Gentlemen.

5. Sex Education (2019)

Otis and Maeve from Sex Education Photograph: (X/ Netflix)

This witty drama is among the popular British shows till date. The drama revolves around the relationship problems of high schoolers in Moordale Secondary. Otis, a teenager, works to resolve the intimacy issues of the students. He has gained enough knowledge from his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) who is a professional sex therapist. Sex Education is a series that will make you laugh and cry in a charming way.





6. Too Much (2025)



Girls creator Lena Dunham returns to TV with another original Too Much. The show follows the adventures of Jessica who moves to London from Brooklyn after a bad break-up. Trying to cope with her heartbreak, she find another guy Zev who never finds her 'too much' as her ex. The show is a heartfelt drama that focuses on love, self-discovery and womanhood; giving a green flag to make it a watch.

7. Baby Reindeer (2024)

Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer Photograph: (X)