/Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis, says, 'Relentlessly debilitating'

Justin Timberlake's recent revelation about his struggle with Lyme disease has shocked fans after he shared a lengthy post on social media. This announcement by the singer comes amid the backlash for his lazy performances during the world tour. He described his condition as 'relentlessly debilitating'.

Justin Timberlake breaks the silence on backlash, shares a post

The 44-year-old singer shared the news on his Instagram after he wrapped up his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Turkey. In a long post, he wrote, "Among other things, I've been battling some health issues and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don't say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind-the-scenes. If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you're aware: living with it can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically".

He further stated, "When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain, or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going".

What is Lyme disease?

According to the CDC report, Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It occurs most commonly in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and upper-Midwest regions. Lyme disease bacteria are spread to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. It is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks.

Also Read:

Justin Timberlake's recent tour

For the uninitiated, Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow world tour was his first tour in five years and was launched in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, in 2024. It began on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and concluded on February 24, 2025. Then it was further extended and was termed at JT Live 2025, which began on March 21, 2025, at Lollapalooza Argentina and concluded on July 30, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Justin Timberlake is one of the greatest pop stars of all time. He has delivered several hit tracks, which are still loved by everyone, and that includes Mirrors, What Goes Around...Comes around, Can't Stop the Feeling!, It's Gonna Be Me, This I Promise You, Five Hundred Miles, and SexyBack, among others.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan criticized for filming The Odyssey in Western Sahara