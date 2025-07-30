The Running Man: Glen Powell breaks down why his character is relatable and gritty, 'I like the ordinary guy'

Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King and stars Glen Powell in the lead as Ben Richards, a man who is forced to compete in a life-or-death game show. In a recent interview, Powell opened up about the role and how it was more relatable to him because the character is not larger than life. This will be the second adaptation of the book; Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the version that came out in 1987.

Glen Powell shares insight into his role in The Running Man

Speaking about the role with Empire Magazine, Glen Powell shared how he was more drawn to stories about ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances rather than superheroes: “I just don’t identify with people with superpowers for the most part. I like the ordinary guy against extraordinary odds. The entire world is hunting this man, trying to kill him. Can he survive? Can he save his family? That’s a great, simple story.”

What is The Running Man about

The movie is set in a dystopian United States, after a great economic collapse, where people are struggling for survival. Their only hope is to participate in a deadly reality show where they must survive being hunted for a massive cash prize. The movie follows Ben Richards, who gets blacklisted from his work and is forced to take part in the game to pay for the treatment of his gravely ill daughter. According to Edgar Wright, the upcoming version of the movie will be more accurate to the book than the 1987 version.

The Running Man's star-studded cast

The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy and David Zayas. The Running Man will be hitting theatres worldwide on 7 November 2025.

