/The Running Man trailer: Glen Powell participates in a deadly game in Edgar Wright's film based on Stephen King's novel

Hollywood's current favourite, Glen Powell, is back on the big screen this time as a participant of a dystopian game show in director Edgar Wright's film The Running Man. The film is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel and brings a fresh take on the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The makers unveiled the first official trailer of the film, and it promises a thrilling ride for the viewers.

The Running Man plot

In the new version of The Running Man, Powell plays Ben Richards, who enters a deadly TV game show to save his sick daughter. Contestants, known as “Runners,” must survive 30 days while being hunted by trained killers called “Hunters.” Every move is broadcast to the public and with each passing day, the cash prize becomes bigger. Things start going awry as Ben becomes a fan favourite and he starts threatening the very system that put him in the game.

Watch the trailer of The Running Man here:

The Running Man cast and release date