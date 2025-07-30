/Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears during Ozzy’s funeral, netizens say, 'This is true love'

The entire world mourns the loss of a rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne. Famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. Today, thousands gathered in his hometown of Birmingham to pay their final respects during an emotional public funeral procession. The Legends family also stepped out along with thousands of fans, who were gathered in overwhelming numbers to pay tribute to the iconic Black Sabbath frontman.

Ozzy's coffin was covered with purple flowers spelling out his name. As the car carrying the coffin passed, the fans threw flowers and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy." The live brass band was being performed by Bostin’ Brass, musicians of Birmingham.

The procession was stopped on the Black Sabbath bridge, where the family members stepped out. Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife of over four decades, also stepped out with her kids at Broad Street. She was not able to hold back her tears as she witnessed the outpouring of love from fans.

Supported by her two children, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, she was seen weeping as she moved across the streets and looked at the fans hailing the late singer, holding signs and playing Osbourne's songs. Aimee Osbourne and Ozzy's son Louis Osbourne also viewed the tributes.

Several heartbreaking photos of Sheron with his two kids have gone viral across the internet. In one picture, she was seen breaking down while reading the fans' messages and looking at tributes at the Black Sabbath Bench, where fans have been leaving flowers since the death of the singer. In another picture, her kids were seen consoling their mother.

Ozzy breathed his last at his home and was surrounded by his family and loved ones. In a statement shared, the family said,''It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”