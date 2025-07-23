Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, is no more. Weeks after performing his farewell show in Birmingham, England, Osbourne breathed his last at his home, with his family members by his side. A founding father of heavy metal, the late rockstar was known for his wild live shows, controversies, and numerous other things that made him one of the most discussed singers of his time. Ozzy's life and decades-long career were filled with controversies, outrageous behaviour, and wild moments. Among many infamous incidents, one of the most talked-about was when he urinated on a national monument in San Antonio, Texas.



When Ozzy urinated on a national monument



Ozzy was a trouble-making rockstar you could never quite trust. He would do anything, anywhere. One of the most shocking moments of his life came when he urinated on the Alamo Cenotaph. On February 19, 1982, the rockstar offended the entire state of Texas by emptying his bladder at one of its most popular and sacred tourist attractions.



Drunk and out of control, Ozzy urinated on a 60-foot-high monument located across from the Alamo building.

For the unversed, the Alamo Cenotaph, also known as The Spirit of Sacrifice, is a monument in San Antonio, Texas. It was built to honour the men and women who lost their lives during the Texas Revolution in 1836 after the Mexican Army attack.

Ozzy was arrested and banned!



The singer was arrested after the incident and spent some time in a local jail on charges of public intoxication. He was released from jail on $40 bond and performed at Hemisfair Arena Convention Centre in the city. However, Osbourne was banned from playing San Antonia for a decade.

The ban was lifted in the 90s after he donated $10,000 to the Daughters of the Republic of

Texas, who maintain the monument and made a public apology.



Osbourne was forgiven for his misdeed and allowed to play in the city. He then performed at the Freeman Coliseum.

“We all have done things in our lives that we regret,” Ozzy said at the time. “I am deeply honored that the people of San Antonio have found it in their hearts to have me back. I hope that this donation will show that I have grown up,” he said, as per Loudwire.com.



In 2015, he returned to San Antonio with his son Jack to film an episode of a series.