In a recent interview, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he can no longer walk due to Parkinson’s disease. The singer, who has been living with the condition since 2003, recently announced a final show with his band Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Speaking to SiriusXM, he discussed his current condition, saying: “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” he said. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there are people who didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

His wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, also spoke about the upcoming show in an interview with NME, saying:

“It’s just about celebrating the old music that still lives on.” “He feels like he’s never had a chance to thank the fans; to say ‘thank you for this unbelievable life’,” she added.

Black Sabbath Reunion

The show, dubbed Back to the Beginning, will donate all proceeds to the charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

The event will reunite Ozzy with his Black Sabbath bandmates: guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. This will be the first time they have performed live together in two decades.

The original @BlackSabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park.



The all-star event will celebrate the true creators of… pic.twitter.com/cfqyxyWQxo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 5, 2025

Star-studded lineup

The event will also feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Tom Morello, Alice In Chains, Sammy Hagar, Papa V Perpetua of Ghost, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Slash.

The Back To The Beginning show will be held on July 5, 2025.

