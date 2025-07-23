/Ozzy Osbourne net worth: Reality TV, solo career, chart-topping records; Heavy-Metal legend leaves behind a fortune

The iconic Ozzy Osbourne is dead. The rock legend died on Tuesday at the age of 76 years after reuniting with his band Black Sabbath for a farewell concert. A trailblazer who redefined heavy metal for the world, Osbourne was not just a musician but also a cultural phenomenon.



The news of his death was announced by his family late on Tuesday, who requested privacy during this difficult time. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis," read the full statement.



With a career spanning over five decades, Ozzy Osbourne heralded a new era in heavy metal. The rocker also gained fame with the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which followed the musician's chaotic life in Los Angeles with wife Sharon and their two kids- Kelly and Jack. The hugely successful show showed Ozzy Osbourne beyond his stage persona and how he lived with his family.

Ozzy Osbourne's net worth

The legendary musician did not just build a legacy but also a fortune over his long career. Hit recros, sold-out tours and a popular reality TV show catapulted his fame to greater heights and led to an estimated net worth of $220 million- shared with his wife Sharon, his longtime manager and media partner.



From pioneering metal’s darkest corners to reinventing himself for new generations, his success was both artistic and financial.

The legacy of Ozzy Osbourne

Born as John Michael 'Ozzy' Osbourne in Birmingham in 1948 to a working-class family, the rocker left school at the age of 15 to support his family financially. He took on a series of blue-collar jobs, from plumbing apprentice to horn-tuner at a car factory. But it was The Beatles' “She Loves You” that inspired him to take up music.



In the 1960s, Osbourne joined forces with Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward to form Black Sabbath, a band that went on to forever change the meaning of heavy metal.



From “Evil Woman” to albums like "Master of Reality" and "Paranoid", Ozzy’s vocals and Sabbath’s dark sound carved a niche that never existed before.



The iconic musician also had a successful solo career as he created record "Blizzard of Ozz". Along the way, he gained recognition: a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the creation of Ozzfest.



Often known as the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Osbourne had to withdraw from live performances in recent years due to illness. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and suffered a fall later, which led to several other medical complications.



Osbourne's last public performance was at the "Back to the Beginning" gig with Black Sabbath in Birmingham on July 5, 2025- less than three weeks before he breathed his last.