/Actor Kalabhavan Navas dies at 51 during hotel stay in Kochi; cardiac arrest suspected

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in his hotel room in Kochi on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the age of 51, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. The actor had recently completed the shooting of the upcoming film Prakambanam and had returned to his room to pack his belongings, where he was found unconscious by hotel staff.

Prakambanam shoot wrapped just before Kalabhavan Navas’ death

According to a report by PTI, after wrapping up the shoot of Prakambanam on Friday, Navas returned to his hotel room in Chottanikkara to pack up and head home. He and several other actors had reportedly been staying at the same hotel for the last 25 days. While the rest of the cast had already checked out, Navas hadn’t been seen for a while. Concerned, the hotel reception tried calling his room, but got no response. When the staff went to check, they found the door ajar and Navas lying unconscious on the floor.

Cardiac arrest suspected in Kalabhavan Navas’ sudden passing

The hotel owner stated that the actor was still alive when he was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. His body is currently being kept at SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara. According to The Hindu, a post-mortem will be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death, after which his remains will be handed over to his family. Police said there were no suspicious findings in his room and have indicated that he likely suffered a cardiac arrest.

Kalabhavan Navas’ legacy in Malayalam cinema

Kalabhavan Navas is a noted character actor in the Malayalam film industry. He started his career as a mimicry artist and later became a member of the celebrated theatre group Kalabhavan. He started his film career with the 1991 film Mr and Mrs and went on to act in hit films like My Dear Karadi, Vettam, One Man Show, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty and ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.