/Reggae singer George Fiji Veikoso passes away at 55

Polynesian singer George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso, whose soulful voice touched hearts across the Pacific, has died. The news was shared by Polynesian Music on its social media page. The Fijian icon was known not just as a musician but was celebrated as a cultural icon in Fiji, who served as “a voice for the people and a beacon of light in its challenging times,” the post stated. The cause of his death is still not known.

Who was George Fiji Veikoso?

Born on 10th May 1970 in Tailevu, Fiji, George Veikoso rose from humble beginnings, earning $5 for his first professional singing performance. The singer started his musical career with the Fijian band Rootstrata and was influenced by his uncles, Isireli Racule and jazz star Sakiusa Bulicokocoko, who helped him shape his career.

George Fiji Veikoso's most popular songs

After moving to Hawaii in 1987 due to Fiji’s coups d’état, he carved out a legacy as a pioneer of the “Lost Coast Sound.” He was a reggae global icon and in 1998 won the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year. He also earned a Grammy nomination for the “Island Warriors” compilation. From his debut album “Evolution” to the 2019 release “Love & Roots,” Fiji’s catalog, which surpassed 500 million streams by 2023, resonated deeply.

He co-wrote the “Baywatch Hawaii” theme song and appeared in “Blue Crush,” leaving his mark on pop culture. “Fiji inspired artists across the world. He opened doors and set a standard,” a music industry colleague remarked to Fiji Times. “As we bid farewell, fans and loved ones echo the sentiment: Thank you, Fiji, for your gift. For your music, your heart, and your legacy.”