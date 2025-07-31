/Kingdom X reviews, Here's what netizens have to say about Vijay Devarakonda's new action film

After multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda's new spy thriller Kingdom has hit theatres worldwide. The movie is touted as a comeback for the actor after the lacklustre reception of Kushi and The Family Star. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for directing the 2019 sports drama Jersey. Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about Kingdom.

First reactions pour in for Vijay's spy thriller

What is Kingdom about?

Vijay Deverakonda stars as Suriya, a police officer who is sent to infiltrate a smuggling ring that has close ties to his brother Siva, a wanted criminal. As Suriya becomes more and more ingratiated into the gang, the lines between his mission and his new life begin to collide. The movie is a joint venture produced by Sai Soujanya's Sithara Entertainment, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Creations and has a reported budget of 100 crores ($11.5 million).

Production challenges and release changes

Kingdom began production in June 2023 in Hyderabad and wrapped in March 2025. The project went through delays due to Vijay Deverakonda's busy schedule and an injury he suffered on set. Kingdom was initially scheduled to release on 28 March 2025, but was pushed back due to production delays and rescheduled for May 2025, which was changed due to the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The movie was then scheduled to hit the big screen on 4 July, but was pushed back to 31 July.

Kingdom's power-packed team

The cinematography for the film was helmed by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John, with editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli. The music for Kingdom was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This was Anirudh's first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda and his second with Gowtam Tinnanuri after Jersey.

The movie boasts of an ensemble supporting cast that includes Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh V. P., Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari, Baburaj, Mahesh Achanta, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Ajith Koshy.