/Kingdom trailer out now: Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce in this action-thriller

The official trailer of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is finally out, and the actor is back in his fierce avatar. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Film gears up for its release on July 31, 2025. The trailer tells the story in a very strong and striking way. It is not just full of action but also has many emotional moments that show the bond between the characters. The scenes between Vijay’s Suri and Satyadev’s Siva stand out with great chemistry, giving the film a deep and meaningful feel. You can sense the emotions and high stakes in the story.



Vijay’s performance is already being hailed as his most riveting in recent years, packed with raw aggression, emotional range and sheer screen presence. This trailer sets the tone for the big treat he delivers on the silver screen.



Vijay Deverakonda stated Kingdom brings fire, rise and powerful emotions together. Always admired Gowtam’s craft, and he’s done a fantastic job. I’m sure this will be a proud new feather in our cap this July 31st.

Vijay.”



Adding to that, Gowtam said: “Kingdom is a feeling that hits you, makes you smile and lets you leave the theatre with a great feeling.” Gowtam brings his style to Kingdom, mixing strong drama with smooth storytelling and emotional moments. Editor Navin Nooli adds sharp, perfect cuts that make the trailer even more powerful and engaging.