/Ahead of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom release, here’s a look at his 5 characters that we love so much!

Vijay Deverakonda has consistently stood out as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful and versatile performers. From the very beginning of his career, he has embraced a wide spectrum of roles, never afraid to break the mould or challenge convention. Whether portraying emotionally complex lovers, reluctant heroes, or mythic figures in experimental narratives, Vijay has brought a raw intensity and authenticity that resonates deeply with audiences.



Here’s a look at his 5 performances that absolutely stole the show for all the right reasons!

Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (WION Web Team)

The film that made Vijay a household name. His portrayal of Arjun, a brilliant but volatile surgeon spiralling after heartbreak, was raw, fearless, and unforgettable. The film’s cult status speaks volumes about his breakthrough performance.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (WION Web Team)

A refreshing shift from intensity, this romantic comedy cast Vijay as a sweet, sincere guy caught in awkward situations. His chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and comic timing won over both audiences and critics.

Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (WION Web Team)

Vijay played Bobby, a firebrand student activist with anger issues. The film combined romance, politics, and emotion. Though polarising at release, it gained a loyal following, with Vijay's heartfelt performance at its core.



Taxiwala

Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (WION Web Team)

Dabbling in the supernatural, Vijay starred as a cab driver dealing with a haunted car. With elements of mystery, humour, and emotion, the film offered a fun ride and highlighted his versatility.



Kalki 2898 AD

Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (WION Web Team)

In a brief yet memorable appearance, Vijay portrayed Arjuna in this sci-fi-meets-mythology film. His presence added gravitas and sparked excitement about his potential role in future sequels.

Vijay's next ‘Kingdom’ gears up for its release

Vijay Deverakonda's next film is Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for directing the hit sports drama Jersey and its Bollywood remake. The movie is co-produced by Sithara Entertainment, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Creations and has a reported budget of 110 crores($12.8 million).

Kingdom will be released worldwide on July 31st, 2025.