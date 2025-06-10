LOGIN
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 17:53 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 17:53 IST
Kingdom: Why has Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller been delayed?

Vijay Deverakonda's intense action in Kingdom Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Reports of the main reason behind Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming spy thriller Kingdom being delayed are going around on the internet.  The film is scheduled to be released next month.

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated spy thriller Kingdom has been facing delays for quite some time. The film which is scheduled to release next month might be missing it as per reports. But, what is the main reason behind it?

Why Kingdom is being delayed?

According to reports, the delay might be due to music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Reports have surfaced that he still has to complete the film's background score. Reportedly, it is highly unlikely to finish the score before the end of June. So, there might be a push in the release date. However, the makers have yet to address the matter officially.

Recently, the makers of the Kingdom released an official statement and announced the new release date of Vijay Deverakonda's film. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations."

The statement further read, "We believe this decision will help us present the Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4".

All about Kingdom

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kingdom's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan with Jomon T-Shirt, and editing by Naveen Nooli among others.

